Meat Institute Hires Kelsey Carlson as Strategic Content & Programming Director

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) has hired Kelsey Carlson as a Strategic Content and Programming Director where she will be responsible for developing education and training for Meat Institute members and other stakeholders through live and digital channels. Kelsey well also be involved with implementation of the Protein PACT for the Meat Institute, an effort to strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment.

“Kelsey’s experience at Tyson Foods and her Meat Science degrees make her the perfect person to help members with their journey of continuous improvement as part of the Protein PACT,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “She knows the industry inside and out and members can expect the same high quality and leading programming at our events and online.”

Kelsey brings expertise in animal protein manufacturing, product development, product optimization, and educational training within the food industry. Before joining NAMI, Kelsey was a Senior Food Scientist in the Research and Development group at Tyson Foods. Kelsey attended school at Iowa State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science, minor in Meat Science, and Master of Science degree in Meat Science.

About the Protein PACT: The Protein PACT unites partners across animal protein in the first-ever joint effort to accelerate the entire animal protein sector’s progress toward global sustainable development goals for healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment. Protein PACT partners are establishing transparent baselines and benchmarks for our efforts, setting ambitious targets for continuous improvement, collecting data to verify and transparently report on progress, and launching comprehensive communications about animal protein’s unique place in sustainable, healthy diets. To learn more, visit www.TheProteinPACT.org.

About North American Meat Institute

The Meat Institute is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. NAMI members include over 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for over 95 percent of the United States’ output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.