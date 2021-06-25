Mexico Rejected Tainted Pork at U.S. Border Before Barring Smithfield Plant

MEXICO CITY – Mexican inspectors have rejected three pork skin cargos at the U.S.-Mexico border since April from the biggest U.S. pork plant operated by industry giant Smithfield Foods as well as another shipper, the country’s health safety agency told Reuters.

In Mexico, pork skins are mostly used to make chicharrones, a popular fried delicacy found in a variety of dishes, from tacos to soups. The skins are not as prized by American consumers, underscoring the complementary nature of the binational pork trade.

Mexico was the biggest export market for U.S. pork by volume before being surpassed by China in 2020.

