Miami Beef Announces Two Add-On Acquisitions

MIAMI–Miami Beef Company Inc. (“Miami Beef” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Trivest Partners, LP (“Trivest”), announces the acquisition of Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods.

Brooklyn Burger is a frozen burger brand primarily serving grocery and retail customers across the United States. Brooklyn Burger’s products include Original Steakhouse Burgers, Wagyu Beef Burgers, Premium Blend Burgers and All Natural Angus Steakhouse Burgers.

Since 1949, Devault Foods has been a leading supplier of burgers, meatballs, and steaks to restaurants across the Northeast and Midwest. Devault expands Miami Beef’s presence in foodservice through one of the most reputable brands in the industry.

“We are energized by these first two acquisitions for Miami Beef—Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods represent talented management teams, innovative products, and very strong brands that we’re excited to continue building. Miami Beef has tremendous plans for growth through additional add-on acquisitions,” added Robert Young, CEO of Miami Beef.

About Miami Beef

Since 1972, Miami Beef has been an industry leader in providing quality fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Miami Beef brands including Florida Raised, Young Ridge and Free Graze are produced out of their South Florida based facility. For more information, visit www.miamibeef.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of 70 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com