Mosner Family Brands Acquires Great American Foods

Mosner accelerates growth with extensive custom grinding and value-added capabilities

BRONX, NY — Mosner Family Brands (MFB), a leading meat manufacturer and distributor, is excited to announce that it has acquired the assets of Great American Foods (GAF), a manufacturer of ground and value-added proteins located in Newark, New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Great American Foods and its 50+ employees into the Mosner family of companies with full continuity of key management,” said Seth Mosner, President at Mosner Family Brands. “Since its founding in 1974, Great American Foods has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation. We sincerely thank Zarko Grgas and the Burke family for entrusting our family to continue the growth of GAF into the future.”

Great American Foods is SQF and USDA Organic certified, and specializes in the manufacturing of retail and foodservice-packaged products, including:

▪ Single and multi-protein grinds and patties, with seasoned and inclusion options

▪ Fresh sausages and sausage patties

▪ Raw meatballs

▪ Kabobs (meat, poultry, and vegetable)

▪ Julienne and thin-sliced seasoned/marinaded proteins

▪ Marinated, seasoned, breaded, and oven-ready meal solutions.

“Great American Foods is unique in its capabilities and versatility, with product lines that will delight our customers nationwide,” said Benjamin Mosner, CEO at Mosner Family Brands.

“We see a clear need for culinary-driven and labor-saving center-of-the-plate protein solutions. The acquisition of Great American Foods, in combination with the core competencies at MFB, allows our companies to meet this demand head-on and at scale.”

Mosner Family Brands, established in 1957, is a family-owned and operated meat manufacturer and distributor based in the Bronx, New York. MFB services retailers, foodservice distributors, fine restaurants, institutions, and e-commerce companies throughout the United States.