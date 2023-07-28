Mountaire Farms, Inc. Funds Cornerstone Gift for New Poultry Science Center at Delaware Valley University

Delaware Valley University (DelVal) announced that Mountaire Farms, Inc. has provided the cornerstone gift to fund a new Poultry Science Center on the main campus in Doylestown, PA. The purpose of the new Center is to support the poultry industry by developing a diverse and highly trained workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to move the indus­try forward in the 21st-century.

Mountaire® (collectively Mountaire Corporation and its two operating affiliates, Mountaire Farms, Inc. and Mountaire Farms of Delaware, Inc.) are agricultural food production and processing companies providing work for over 10,000 people at facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Mountaire Farms is now the fourth largest chicken company in the United States, and as a family owned business remains dedicated to their most important asset, their employees, and to giving back to the communities where they do business.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work directly with Delaware Valley University to ensure that the poultry industry will have a well educated and trained workforce moving forward,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms, Inc.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delaware Valley University