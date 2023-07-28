AIPH & IUCN Announce a Global Partnership for the AIPH World Green City Awards and Beyond

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) is proud to welcome IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) to the prestigious network of partners for the AIPH World Green City Awards.

The first IUCN Leaders Forum in 2022, with the theme of Building Nature-Positive Economies and Societies, provided the perfect backdrop to announce not only the winners of the AIPH World Green City Awards 2022, but also the launch of the 2024 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards. Both announcements were made at a dedicated gala dinner and 2022 Awards ceremony hosted by AIPH, with support from IUCN, on 14 October 2022 in the Self-Governing Province of Jeju, Republic of Korea. With AIPH as a proud partner of the IUCN Leaders Forum, this joint effort set the stage for the subsequent formalisation of a partnership.

Following this prestigious and memorable occasion, the two organisations are proud to announce their commitment to sustained collaboration going forward as they partner to align their urban-nature activities for the benefit of people, cities and the planet.

“The AIPH World Green City Awards 2022 recognised leading cities from around the world who are showcasing the power of plants and nature in the urban context. We are so pleased to be collaborating with IUCN to bring the 2024 edition to life. Together, we will build on the hugely successful legacy left by the 2022 edition to inspire a global movement for greener, healthier, and more resilient cities,” said Mr. Bill Hardy, Chair, AIPH Green City Committee.

Building on the global reach, success, and legacy of the inaugural 2022 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards, AIPH welcomes the support of IUCN in developing, promoting, implementing, and managing future editions of the Awards, starting with the 2024 edition.

The AIPH World Green City Awards is an ongoing competition with entries open every two years. The Awards celebrate innovation, achievement, and commitment to embracing nature-based thinking that harnesses the power of plants to help address the major challenges facing cities. AIPH, IUCN, and the network of supporting partners proudly present the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024. The second edition will attract the attention of even more cities from around the world who are champions of ambitious nature-oriented approaches to city design and operation, helping to fulfil local and global aspirations for improved economic, social and environmental resilience. AIPH initiated these awards to bring wide recognition to the power of plants in urban areas and create an enabling environment to shape and nurture a strategic shift in city planning and governance.

IUCN is the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network. In 2018, IUCN launched a broad coalition of IUCN constituents concerned with urban dimensions of nature conservation known as the IUCN Urban Alliance. Since then, it has grown into a diverse global coalition committed to bringing cities into balance with nature.

“The future editions of the AIPH Green City Awards, and the joint initiatives that will be made possible thanks to this partnership between IUCN and AIPH, will create a platform through which cities will be able to showcase their efforts in enhancing the role of plants and nature for a greener future. IUCN is honoured to collaborate with AIPH to promote the importance of biodiversity in our cities for our health and well-being,” said Mr. Tim Badman, Head, IUCN Heritage and Culture Team.

Entries are open to cities for the 2024 edition of the AIPH World Green City Awards. AIPH and IUCN jointly invite all cities from around the world, large and small, to showcase their inspiring actions for plants and nature in the urban context by entering the only global awards for cities where plants and nature are the core focus. To find out more, and to submit an entry, click here. Entries close on 15 September 2023.

About AIPH

AIPH – the International Association of Horticultural Producers

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is also the global approving body for International Horticultural Exhibitions, which are hosted by cities around the world.

Green City

AIPH leads global thinking on the successful integration of nature into the built environment. Through the AIPH Green City programme, AIPH promotes the essential role of plants in creating vibrant urban areas and aims to develop an international standard for green cities and be a focal point for green city best practice and a source of expertise. AIPH uses knowledge exchange, advocacy, and networking to nurture a strategic shift in city form and function to advance the realisation of a greener planet.

About IUCN – International Union for Conservation of Nature

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 15,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.

