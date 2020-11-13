Webinar on Intellectual Property Protection in the Green Value Chain

Plant breeders, growers, traders and retailers are invited to a webinar designed to help the horticultural supply chain get a better general understanding of how Intellectual Property (IP) works in the sector, how it benefits all players and why all links in the chain need to be aware.

On 10 December, the International Association of Horticultural Producers – AIPH – and its magazine, FloraCulture International and CIOPORA (the International Association of Breeders of Asexually Reproduced Horticultural Varieties) will hold a webinar in cooperation with CIOPORA lawyer member Studio Legale Jacobacci & Associati, Italy.

The webinar “Intellectual Property Protection in the Green Value Chain: Practical Guidance” will broadcast live with two identical sessions: 9am and 6pm CET (Central European Time).

