Webinar on Intellectual Property Protection in the Green Value Chain

International Association of Horticultural Producers Floral November 13, 2020

Plant breeders, growers, traders and retailers are invited to a webinar designed to help the horticultural supply chain get a better general understanding of how Intellectual Property (IP) works in the sector, how it benefits all players and why all links in the chain need to be aware.

On 10 December, the International Association of Horticultural Producers – AIPH – and its magazine, FloraCulture International and CIOPORA (the International Association of Breeders of Asexually Reproduced Horticultural Varieties) will hold a webinar in cooperation with CIOPORA lawyer member Studio Legale Jacobacci & Associati, Italy.

The webinar “Intellectual Property Protection in the Green Value Chain: Practical Guidance” will broadcast live with two identical sessions: 9am and 6pm CET (Central European Time).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: International Association of Horticultural Producers

Related Articles

Floral

First Beijing International Garden Festival Gives Hope to Visitors Post COVID-19

April 30, 2020 International Association of Horticultural Producers

International Association of Horticultural Producers – shares positive news during this coronavirus pandemic. In China, a new International Garden Festival launched on Tuesday (28 April) and will be open until 15 October. The festival will be on the site of Expo 2019 Beijing – where the world’s largest-ever horticultural expo event happened.

Floral

World Ornamental Horticulture Summit 2019 to Address Intellectual Property, Business Expansion and the Consumer Market in China

July 12, 2019 International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) is set to co-host the World Ornamental Horticulture Summit from 11 – 13th September 2019 in the Yanqing District of Beijing, China. The Summit will focus on three key areas; intellectual property (IP) in China, trade and cooperation for business expansion in China and developing an understanding of the Chinese consumer market.