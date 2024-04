New Stand-alone Mobile Inventory Application for Meat / Poultry Packers, Processors, Wholesalers

Redmond – WA — Dynamic Systems, Inc., a leader in Meat & Poultry Traceability Systems launches a new application that uses barcodes to receive, store, and ship inventory, and upload the information to any accounting or ERP system.

Increase Productivity Speed and Traceability

The SIMBA (Specialized Inventory Management with Barcode Accuracy) Counts inventory and prints a discrepancy report. What this provides is speed and accuracy of using barcode software without the high cost of implementing a full warehouse system. It is easy to use, provides accurate information and can be expanded to a full traceability & production system.

Advanced SIMBA Mobile is designed for companies who can benefit from fast and accurate inventory tracking and can upload inventory totals, receipts, and shipping information into their ERP and accounting systems. SIMBA also has a tracking system for packers that sits on the plant floor and tracks products from receiving through shipping.

Results

Key results from implementing the SIMBA Mobile Application software include increased productivity; the ability to get real-time, accurate inventory reports; ability to fulfill traceability requirements; professional looking labels.

See more at https://simbasolutions.com/solutions/meat-poultry