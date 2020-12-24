On the Heels of Breakout Year, Crowd Cow Adds E-commerce and Logistics Veterans to Fuel Continued Growth and Scale

SEATTLE- Crowd Cow, the Seattle-based marketplace for high-quality craft meat and seafood, announced the appointment of four senior executives to the leadership team. Demand for the company’s services was fueled by expanded selection and launch of a new subscription program, and then accelerated due to supply shortages in other channels and customers shifting their purchases online due to Covid-19. The company rose to the challenge, leveraging their direct supply chain of independent ranches and sustainable seafood providers from around the globe to deliver to customers’ doors. Joining the team are Ian McAllister (Chief Product Officer), Julie Pruitt (Chief Merchant), Jeremy Sievert (Vice President of Operations), and David Glick (board member).

“2020 has been an incredible year of innovation at Crowd Cow. We dramatically expanded our range of products, launched a popular subscription/membership program and kept our staff, providers, and customers safe, all while growing our revenue by over 400%,” stated Joe Heitzeberg, Crowd Cow CEO and co-founder. “Adding these incredible seasoned executives and operators to our team is testament to the opportunity ahead as we grow our community of customers who value both higher-quality, sustainable meat and the connection to independent ranchers.”

Ian McAllister, Chief Product Officer, brings experience scaling at Amazon to Crowd Cow. He leads Crowd Cow’s product management, engineering, data science, marketing, and customer care teams. Over his twelve years at Amazon, McAllister led various groups centered around retail product discovery and conversion, created the AmazonSmile program, led Alexa and Echo’s expansion to six new countries, and served as Director of Delivery Experience within Amazon’s Operations organization. “Crowd Cow already has a loyal, passionate customer base and an amazing selection of craft meat and seafood, both unique products like Japanese A5 Wagyu and everyday products that are healthy and sustainably raised,” says McAllister. “I’m excited to build on that foundation and enable millions of families to make Crowd Cow the primary source of food that fills the center of their plates each day.”

David Glick joins the company’s Board of Directors. Glick brings two decades of experience in logistics and fulfillment honed at Amazon to Crowd Cow. Glick is currently Chief Technology Officer at FLEXE, a Seattle startup providing flexible warehousing and fulfillment. Prior to joining FLEXE, Glick spent over twenty years at Amazon where he was Vice President of Amazon’s Transportation and Fulfillment Technologies organization. “Crowd Cow has built an impressive in-house fulfillment platform and logistics capabilities, backed by a strong network of independent ranches and sustainable seafood providers,” says Glick. “I’m excited to help Crowd Cow grow their supply chain which will allow every customer to enjoy high-quality meat, delivered fast and free.”

Julie Pruitt joins the company as Chief Merchant, bringing two decades of experience in executive merchandising and buying roles at Thrive Market, Zulily, Walgreens, Drugstore.com, and Amazon. Pruitt ensures Crowd Cow customers have reliable access to thousands of sustainably-raised meat and seafood products at competitive prices. She oversees the company’s sourcing, pricing, category management, and merchandising functions. “I’m thrilled to join the Crowd Cow team to scale this exciting and transformative business. Through these unique connections with ranchers and our proprietary supply chain we are able to offer our members an unparalleled breadth of products that meet extremely high standards across quality, sustainability, and transparency,” says Pruitt.

Jeremy Sievert is Crowd Cow’s new Vice President of Operations, directly responsible for ensuring Crowd Cow customers receive their meat and seafood quickly, and in optimum condition. Sievert oversees the company’s growing fulfillment infrastructure and transportation network. Like Crowd Cow’s other recent executive additions, Sievert brings decades of experience in operations and logistics, most recently at Imperfect Foods where he led the buildout of the company’s hub-and-spoke delivery model, supporting Imperfect Foods’ rapid growth.

Collectively, these recent hires give Crowd Cow the executive experience and headroom to grow by orders of magnitude while staying in service of the company’s mission to bring sustainable craft meat and seafood to the world.

To experience Crowd Cow’s unique selection and have high-quality, sustainable meat and seafood delivered to your door, visit http://crowdcow.com.

About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow is an online marketplace for high-quality, sustainably-raised meats and seafood. Crowd Cow offers thousands of unique products ranging from some of the world’s finest meats such as Japanese A5 Wagyu, to high-quality competitively-priced ground meat and staples that customers eat every week. All Crowd Cow products are frozen at peak freshness and shipped in recyclable 100% carbon offset packaging right to customers’ doors within two days. Customers have the flexibility to place individual orders for themselves or as gifts, or take advantage of Crowd Cow’s membership program to get free ground beef in every shipment for life and a 5% discount on every item.