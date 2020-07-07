Pandemic Demand Strains Central Texas Meat Supply Chain

Mark Einkauf sold out of his annual stock of beef and pork on Blessing Falls Family Farm by early April, even after he butchered a few extra animals and partnered with another local farm to get more inventory.

Einkauf said he saw triple the interest in his products starting in March, around the time when the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect people’s experiences at grocery stores.

“We still have people on a waiting list and we have animals that won’t be ready until next summer that are already on reserve, which is typically unheard of,” he said.

