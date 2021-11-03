Paula McGee-Davis of Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. Among This Year’s North American Meat Institute’s Emerging Leaders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paula McGee-Davis of Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. has been selected as one of this year’s North American Meat Institute’s Emerging Leaders. The Emerging Leaders Program, sponsored by the Food Safety Net Services, selected winners based on their commitment to continuing food safety and quality improvements for both their organization and the industry as a whole.

Paula serves as Swaggerty’s Food Safety and Quality Control Manager/Animal Handling Specialist. Shortly after joining the organization in 2016, Paula exhibited the drive, desire, and knowledge to become a vital part of our management team. Always willing to learn as well as mentor others, Paula tackled the most difficult tasks with great fervor and professionalism and soon was promoted to the GFSI BRC audit lead. Paula is PAACO certified and has trained and developed her team to become audit specialists, securing Swaggerty top grades in BRC audits for the last 7 years.

McGee-Davis praises her team, saying, “Our team as a whole, with direction and leadership appointed from the top, has continued to achieve the goals assigned, while also continuing to respect my professional opinion and input for concerns related to food safety.”

Paula McGee-Davis joins a distinguished list of food safety professionals, including Andrea Perkins, Superior Farms; Clay Eastwood, National Pork Board; Greta Shimon, Amcor; Jennifer Dibbern, American Foods Group; Jessica Finck, Merck Animal Health; MacKenzie Waro, Meyer Natural Foods; Mindy Henry, Tyson Fresh Meats; Nicole Erceg, Certified Angus Beef; and Suzanne Finstad, Tyson Foods, Inc. in addition to ten more professionals representing national and international companies.

In January of 2021, Swaggerty Sausage Company, for the eighth consecutive year, received the highest possible grade from BRC Food Safety auditors. From 2015 to 2020, Swaggerty’s grade has been AA, with top grades of A received in 2013 and 2014. Information about Swaggerty’s 100% fresh pork products with no fillers, including recipes and where to shop, can be found on their website at https://www.swaggertys.com.

###

About Swaggerty’s Farm:

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making what is quite possibly the best pork sausage you’ll ever taste. Today Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA inspected processing facility still located in the same small valley and operated by the third generation of the Swaggerty’s Family. Swaggerty’s premium sausage products are now shipped nationwide and available in over 10,000 retail grocers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments.