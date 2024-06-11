Perdue Farms Announces Perry Aulie as President of Perdue AgriBusiness

Salisbury, Md. – Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned U.S. food and agricultural company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry Aulie as President of Perdue AgriBusiness, effective July 1, 2024. Aulie succeeds Scott Fredericksen, who is retiring from the Maryland-based company.

Aulie, currently the Senior Vice President of Value-Added Products, has been with Perdue AgriBusiness since 2019. Under his leadership, the Value-Added Business has seen sales triple over the past four years, driven by his innovative approach and commitment to addressing the dual challenges of climate and food production. He has expanded opportunities for farmers and launched partnerships to pay growers for their carbon sequestration practices helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Perry’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving the growth of our Value-Added Business,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “His dedication to our farmers and innovative spirit align perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that he will continue to lead Perdue AgriBusiness to new heights.”

A respected leader in the agriculture and food industries, Aulie has decades of experience working end-to-end in the value chain. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and a Master of Science degree in Agriculture Economics from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. Aulie is also an active contributor to industry and community boards, including The Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils and the TidalHealth Foundation Board.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue the legacy of growth and innovation at Perdue AgriBusiness,” said Aulie. “I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team of associates, farmers, and partners to drive sustainable success and deliver value to our customers.”

Scott Fredericksen has led Perdue AgriBusiness since 2019. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Scott for his leadership and numerous contributions,” McAdams added. “His vision and commitment have significantly shaped the success of Perdue AgriBusiness, and we are fortunate to have had him at the helm.”

