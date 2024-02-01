Perdue Farms Renews Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Partnership With $10,000 Grant for Project Clean Stream

Salisbury, Md. — As part of a commitment to protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Perdue Farms has renewed support of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay with a $10,000 grant to help fund its Project Clean Stream initiative.

The donation is funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving partner. It aligns with the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Project Clean Stream is the Alliance’s annual program that links thousands of volunteers from communities and companies in the Chesapeake watershed to collect trash before it reaches creeks, rivers, and streams.

“At the Alliance, we are thrilled with Perdue’s continued participation in Project Clean Stream,” said Kate Fritz, Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. “Perdue’s continuing financial support and the volunteer participation by their employees personify our mission to restore the Chesapeake Bay through collaborative engagement with the communities that work and live in the Bay watershed. We’re proud to call Perdue a valued partner.”

Since 2008, Perdue has provided $80,000 in funding to support Project Clean Stream and its associates have contributed more than 23,000 volunteer hours. They are among the thousands of volunteers that participate in PCS cleanups throughout watershed states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Drew Getty, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability for Perdue Farms, commended the work of the Alliance and Project Clean Stream.

“At Perdue, we’re committed to enhancing the environment in our communities and appreciate the dedication that goes into keeping the Chesapeake watershed clean and vital,” he said. “We’re proud of our Perdue associates for volunteering with this program and proud to continue support for Project Clean Stream.”

