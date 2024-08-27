Prairie Fresh Launches First Limited-Time Offering With Prairie Fresh Signature Hatch Chile Pork Tenderloin 

Flavor-forward pre-seasoned tenderloin delivers the mealtime simplicity and spice consumers are craving

Merriam, Kansas — Prairie Fresh® expands its value-added line, Prairie FreshSignature, with the limited-time addition of a Hatch Chile pork tenderloin. Basted and dry rubbed with authentic Hatch chile seasoning, the product will be available to consumers in select retail locations this fall.Prairie Fresh is thrilled to bring the genuine smoky and spicy flavor of Hatch chiles to the market and exceed consumer expectations with this limited-time release.

“Hatch chile is a hot flavor this time of year,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation at Prairie Fresh. “With a short pepper growing and harvesting season, this limited-time offer is something consumers won’t want to miss out on. Some grocery chains even dedicate a whole month to Hatch chile-flavored products.”

In addition to an already robust portfolio of cuts and flavors, including the recently added Nashville Hot pork loin filet, the new Hatch Chile tenderloin underscores Prairie Fresh’s commitment to quality, innovation and providing consumers with the best taste and flavor profiles possible.

“Dollar sales of foods with Hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “While Hatch chile has traditionally been a hot flavor profile in the southwestern part of the country, Hatch chile flavor sales in the U.S. are now more than double what they were four years ago.”

In addition to craving unique flavors, customers are clamoring for simple meal solutions. In fact, 67% of shoppers are purchasing value-added meat and poultry, which increased from 37% in 2016, according to the 2023 Power of Meat study.

“We understand that busy families want to serve an easy, yet wholesome dish that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality,” said Monica Camarin, senior brand manager for Prairie Fresh. “We’re excited to bring thisflavorful value-added offering to consumers. Although this is our first limited-time offer product, we’ll continue to explore additional flavor LTOs moving forward.”

Perfectly seasoned and ready for the oven or grill, Prairie Fresh Signature cuts are ideal for families on the go or home cooks looking for a no-hassle meal. Made possible through a collaboration with farmers, processing plants and a networked supply chain, the Prairie Fresh Way guarantees control and consistency throughout the entire production process.

For more information on the Prairie Fresh Signature line and new flavors, please visit prairiefresh.com.

About Prairie Fresh®

Prairie Fresh® is the brand of a uniquely connected food system relentlessly seeking a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its American-owned farms in the Midwest and Great Plains, and family tables around the world. Prairie Fresh pork is produced, sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods and processed in Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri.