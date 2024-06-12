Seaboard Foods’ Eaheart Wins Category in 2024 American Pie Council National Pie Championships Using Daily’s Bacon

Beef and bacon sweet potato pot pie earns 1st place in new beef pot pie category sponsored by the Florida Beef Council

Shawnee Mission, Kansas — With a harmonious pairing of beef and bacon, David Eaheart, Seaboard Foods senior director of communications and brand marketing earned a first place in the professional division of the prestigious National Pie Championships®. Coming out victorious in the Florida Beef Council Savory Beef Pot Pie category. His winning pie was crafted with Daily’s Premium Meats bacon, adding a flavor profile to the beef category that helped Eaheart’s creation stand out from the rest of the field.

“I love to use bacon in everything I make, even in dessert pies,” said Eaheart. “This year, I wanted to stay true to the beef pot pie category but elevate it. The saltiness of the Daily’s bacon and sweetness of the potatoes complemented the beef flavor beautifully. It was a unique beef pot pie, but it was traditional enough that judges knew it was still a pot pie.”

Since 1995, the American Pie Council® (APC) has hosted the annual National Pie Championships® where amateur, professional and commercial pie bakers from the United States and Canada compete in diverse categories for the best pies. This year’s competition in Orlando introduced four new flavor categories, including beef pot pie, pecan pie, mango pie and pear pie. Featuring hundreds of sweet and savory pies, the competition evaluates pies based on first impressions, flavor, mouthfeel, appeal and creativity.

“We were so impressed by the culinary innovation brought to the table at this year’s National Pie Championships,” said DeAnne Maples, Executive Director of the Florida Beef Council. “Many savory beef pies rely on the same flavor profiles, so it’s tough to show us something we’ve never seen before, but Eaheart did just that. His take on the beef pot pie was both technically impressive and delicious, well deserving of a win.”

With a passion for communicating and producing safe, wholesome and delicious food, Eaheart uses his professional culinary degree and food expertise to both participate in and judge a variety of food competitions. In addition to this year’s exciting win, Eaheart has received several previous APC recognitions including:

Best of Show — Professional Division at the 2019 National Pie Championships for his Toasted Cinnamon Rye Bread Cream Pie

2nd Place in the 6″ Chicken Pot Pie Category — Professional Division at the 2018 National Pie Championships for his Bacon and Chicken Sausage Pot Pie

1st Place in the 6″ Chicken Pot Pie Category — Professional Division at the 2017 National Pie Championships for his Sweet Potato Bacon Chicken Pot Pie

2nd Place in the Open Category — Professional Division at the 2016 National Pie Championships for his Bacon Pecan Dulce de Leche Chocolate Pie

Daily’s Premium Meats is committed to only using the highest quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen pork bellies sourced from Daily’s connected food system, to ensure quality control and a reliable, raw product supply. Available in a variety of cuts and flavors, Daily’s bacon brings out the best of senses and recipes.

For more information about Daily’s Premium Meats, visit www.dailysmeats.com.

For more information about the American Pie Council, visit www.piecouncil.org.

