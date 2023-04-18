Prem Meats Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Pork and Beef Products

MADISON, Wis. – Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork and beef products sold at its retail store. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793 and includes:

Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Bacon wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at (608) 588-2164.

USDA Recall Classifications