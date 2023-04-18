University of Nevada, Reno’s Wolf Pack Meats Reopens After Four-Month Hiatus

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Opened in 1967, Wolf Pack Meats harvests, processes and produces fresh meat from cows, pigs, lambs and goats.

Wolf Pack Meats is a part of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Experiment station, and has reopened with plans to increase production to help local ranchers.

“We are excited to support Wolf Pack Meats in their continuing work to conduct our land-grant mission and continue to serve our students, faculty and stakeholders,” said Bill Payne, dean of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, of which the Experiment Station is a unit. “They play a vital role in the farming ecosystem in Nevada.”

Wolf Pack Meats helps local ranchers continue their way of life as the facility works closely with farmers and ranchers to process and package livestock. In order to increase their production, Wolf Pack Meats partnered with Hoagland, a CEO of his own processing plant in Homedale, Idaho.

