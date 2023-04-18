Monrovia Offers New Ways to Boost Your Creativity in the Spring Garden

Azusa, California – Looking for new ideas for plant pairings this season? Monrovia has you covered with two new ways to bring color, texture, and fresh designs to your garden.

The new Shades of Beautiful plant pairing guide features ten best on-trend color palettes for spring and summer. From the hot pinks and yellows of Maxi Skirt Maximalism to the dramatic plum, silver, and chartreuse hues of the Luminous Shade Garden, you’ll find just the right combination for borders, beds, and containers. Each palette features perfectly paired colors and plant suggestions to make designing and shopping easy. Download your beautiful guide here.

Once you have your guide, tune into the Fresh Color for Spring webinar for more inspiration. Join Katie Tamony, Monrovia’s chief marketing officer and trend spotter and new plant manager, Georgia Clay, as they welcome two special guests. Debra Prinzing, author, speaker, and founder of SlowFlowers.com and Robin Avni Co-founder and Creative Director of BLOOM Imprint join the conversation. The group highlights how to make the most of color in the garden and in flower arrangements. “We look at trends in home, fashion, travel and other parts of our lives,” says Tamony. “We don’t garden in a vacuum. Trends outside of the gardening realm affect the designs and colors we choose for our outdoor spaces. This discussion brings inspiring ideas together and offers plant choices that are perfect for containers, cutting gardens and the landscape.” Watch the discussion here.

You can be the first to know about all Monrovia’s free design guides and webinars by signing up for the Grow Beautifully Newsletter. Subscribers also receive new plant information, growing tips, and design lessons from experts.

Watch our Pursuit of Beauty video or access our 2023 Distinctive Plants Guide for more inspiration.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.