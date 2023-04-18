ProAmpac Wins Five 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards from the Flexible Packaging Association

CINCINNATI- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, joined with Scotts Miracle-Gro®, Metropolitan Tea and Purition to celebrate receiving five 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards. On March 29th, during the 72nd Anniversary of the Flexible Packaging Association’s (FPA) Annual Meeting in Amelia Island, Fla., ProAmpac received the following awards:

Gold in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and Silver in Packaging Excellence

Scotts Miracle-Gro® Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion – single-sachet portioned liquid plant food with a stand-up outer pouch designed to withstand the rigors of eCommerce.

Silver in Technical Innovation

Metropolitan Tea Envelopes and Overwraps – Using ProActive Compostable™ CPM-2000, which is a high oxygen, moisture, and aroma barrier compostable structure certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

Silver in Sustainability and Silver in Technical Innovation

Purition Single-Serve Smoothie Meal Replacement Powder – Utilizing ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable® high-barrier paper sachet, Purition minimizes overall packaging material without sacrificing product protection characteristics and can be recycled in paper streams.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the FPA,” said Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global innovation and product development at ProAmpac. “These awards reflect our continued focus on collaborative innovation and advancing sustainable flexible packaging through ProActive Sustainability®. We want to thank our customers for partnering with us to bring these innovative packaging solutions to market with exceptional performance, shelf appeal, and seamless integration into their packing operations.”

To learn more about our Collaborative Innovation process or ProActive Sustainability®, contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or go to ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.