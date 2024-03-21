ProAmpac and Sammi Join Forces for Sustainable Fiber-Based Packaging Innovation

CINCINNATI–ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Sammi, to launch a fiber-based modified atmosphere sandwich pack (MAP). This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing sustainability in the food-to-go market.

Sammi’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its selection of innovative packaging solutions, prioritizing sustainable impact and extended shelf-life, thus significantly minimizing packaging and food waste. Using fiber-based packaging from well-managed forests, Sammi is a pioneer in grab-and-go sandwiches by replacing rigid plastic clam shells, thereby reducing its packaging footprint.

ProAmpac is introducing its fiber-based MAP RAP Sandwich Wedge to the North American market in a joint effort to innovate the food–to–go packaging landscape. Designed for sandwiches and wraps, this patented technology combines the benefits of modified atmosphere packaging with mainly fiber materials.

“Sustainability lies at the heart of ProAmpac’s business strategy,” says Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s fiber business. “Our collaboration with Sammi underscores ProAmpac’s commitment to helping customers meet their sustainability objectives with high-performance packaging.”

The ProAmpac RAP Sandwich Wedge incorporates a carton board structure with a thin transparent film liner to optimize product preservation and visibility. Engineered for hermeticity, this innovative solution utilizes high-barrier technology to improve freshness, extend product shelf-life, and minimize food spoilage costs.

Customer satisfaction further underscores the success of this collaboration. “We’re getting very positive feedback. Customers love that Sammi Sandwiches are not just healthy and delicious, but the fiber-based packaging is what truly sets Sammi apart. The packaging also provides us with design and branding options that simply weren’t available before, like devoting an entire panel to why sustainability is important. This sentiment is also resonating with consumers and they’re contacting us regularly to say so. Sammi Sandwiches and our sustainable packaging is the future of grab-and-go in the U.S.,” states Joel Simpler, founder of Sammi.

The pioneering sandwich brand offers six different kinds of sandwiches including Classic Chicken Salad, The Club, Honey Gold Ham & Cheddar, The Italian, Smokehouse Turkey & White Cheddar, with the Vegan Chick’n Salad option coming soon. Each Sammi is packed fresh using fresh, high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients, sealed in a modified atmosphere environment, and will keep refrigerated products fresh longer.

Sammi’s can be found at one of their retail locations, including Dollar General stores across the U.S., or consumers can contact Sammi directly to buy wholesale in any quantity or configuration.

ProAmpac remains at the forefront of sustainability and innovation, empowering brands to achieve their circular economy goals. For inquiries and orders, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability — provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.