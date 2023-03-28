Sen. Cramer, Colleagues Reintroduce the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Angus King (I-ME) in introducing the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act of 2023, which would allow producers to sell their state-inspected meat and poultry products across state lines.

“The meat processing sector is one of the most consolidated industries in the United States today,” said Senator Cramer. “By permitting the sale of state-inspected meats across state lines, our legislation would expand market opportunities for North Dakota ranchers, better position smaller processors to compete against larger competition, and give consumers more choice at the grocery store.”

State Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) standards must be at least equal to federal safety standards, so it makes sense to authorize the sale of state-certified products across state lines. This bill neither affects the Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program, nor explicitly enables the export of the products at issue.

