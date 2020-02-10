Smithfield Layoffs in San Jose Another Strike Against Bay Area’s Meatpacking Industry

Shwanika Narayan, San Francisco Chronicle Meat & Poultry February 10, 2020

Seven months after closing its meatpacking plant in San Leandro, Smithfield Foods Inc. is closing its San Jose facility and laying off 139 workers, marking its departure from the Bay Area after decades in business.

In a letter to state officials, the Smithfield, Va., pork processor said it regretted the “circumstances that made the layoff necessary.” Along with 105 production employees, plant managers, supervisors, human resources personnel and other workers are affected. The layoffs are effective March 13. The plant produced bacon and corned beef, according to Smithfield’s website.

