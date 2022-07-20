Standard Meat Names Zach Calkins as Executive Chef

FORT WORTH, Texas- Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld, co-president of Standard Meat, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based protein packaging and portioning company, announced the addition of a new Executive Chef – Zach Calkins – to the company’s product development team.

The family-owned Standard Meat has plants in Dallas, Saginaw, Fort Worth, and Ponder, Texas. As industry leaders in quality and innovation, the company is a global supplier of custom protein portioning and packaging solutions for the food service and retail industries.

Calkins has been a consultant to Standard Meat for the past seven years. In that role, he supported product development, performed trend research, and validated recipes for accuracy.

“Having Zach on board as our full-time executive chef will give him an even greater ability to keep Standard Meat as an industry leader, continuing to keep us on the forefront of culinary innovation,” said Blumenfeld. “Zach’s time as a consultant to Standard Meat showed us he had even more to offer, and we look forward to all he will accomplish in his new role.”

Prior to serving as a culinary consultant, Calkins was a leader at Quizno’s, first as executive chef, and then as senior vice president of global product innovation.

“We are very lucky to have such a talented culinary leader dedicated to our company and team,” continued Blumenfeld.

As Executive Chef, Calkins will oversee Standard Meat’s entire culinary product development program and innovations. Calkins also will be a key member of the leadership team, helping to develop and refine the company’s short- and long-term strategies.

“Zach fell in love with food as a child, helping his mother in the kitchen,” related Ben Rosenthal, Standard Meat co-president. “He carried this love of food forward into an incredible career. His passion paired with his strategic mind will enable us to provide even greater options to our customers, helping them to continue to excite and delight their patrons.”

Prior to joining Standard Meat full time, Calkins refined his culinary skills at the acclaimed New England Culinary Institute. After culinary school, Calkins was sous chef at the world-famous Coyote Café in Santa Fe, N.M. He then became executive chef at the renowned Strings Restaurant in Denver, Colo. Calkins was a leader at Quizno’s before becoming a chef consultant.

ABOUT STANDARD MEAT

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of food service needs from their four north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging. For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.