Sugardale Foods and Pro Football Hall of Fame to Host “Huddle Up for Hunger” Food Drive During Enshrinement Weekend Benefitting Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CANTON, Ohio — As the Class of 2023 prepares to take its place among the enshrined NFL legends, Sugardale® and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are partnering to give back to the community through their first “Huddle Up for Hunger” food drive benefiting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Friday, August 4, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Sugardale and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be collecting the Super Six, the most-needed nonperishable food items, including boxed cereal, canned beef stew, canned tuna, canned soup, canned vegetables and peanut butter, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located at 2121 George Halas Drive NW in Canton. To show their appreciation for those donating, Sugardale will gift the first 500 people who bring six nonperishable food items with a free ticket to the Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony to be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 5th. Contributors may also be entered into a drawing to win VIP tickets to see Zac Brown Band in concert on August 5, as well as other prizes.

“As members of the community ourselves, we know the people of Stark County are incredibly generous and passionate about helping those in need,” said Rob Hite, Vice President of Marketing and Retail Sales for Sugardale Foods. “We’re proud to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help replenish critical food resources to our neighbors.”

“For three years, I was privileged to serve as co-chair of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s annual campaign. To see the gaps in access to healthy food that the Foodbank helps to fill every day was an eye-opening experience,” said Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The Hall of Fame is proud to join Sugardale in creating this opportunity for people in our community to share with others in need.”

“With visits to our food pantry network up 40 percent this year compared to last, the Foodbank is so grateful for events like “Huddle Up for Hunger” that directly impact our neighbors struggling with hunger,” said Dan Flowers, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank President and CEO. “Sugardale has been a long-standing partner of the Foodbank, and they continue to support this work. It’s because of partners like them that we can feed people and fight hunger.”

After dropping off their donations, visitors are encouraged to stay for music, food, and appearances from special guests.

Sugardale produces bacon, hot dogs, ham, dry sausage, pepperoni and sliced meats in Northeast Ohio and has been doing so for more than 100 years. Sugardale products can be found in retailers across the region.

About Sugardale

Sugardale delivers bacon, ham, dry sausage, pepperoni, hot dogs and sliced meats to major grocery chains, restaurants, pizza-makers and foodservice establishments across the United States and around the world. Producing meat in Northeast Ohio since 1920, Sugardale employs over 2,400 people in Stark and Columbiana counties and is proud to have their corporate headquarters in Massillon, Ohio.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum’s commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America’s most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL Clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall’s Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach gives fans another opportunity to experience “The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

About the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is a nonprofit organization with a vision of a thriving community free of hunger. This year, 1 in 8 people in Northeast Ohio may face hunger, and the Foodbank will be there to help. The Foodbank is the source of emergency food for nearly 600 food pantries, hot meal sites, shelters and other hunger-relief programs that directly serve individuals and families in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The Foodbank with its supporters and partners is leading the fight to end hunger in the communities they serve. In 2022, it helped provide access to food for 23.3 million meals to its network of hunger-relief partners. To join the hunger-relief efforts, please visit akroncantonfoodbank.org or facebook.com/akroncantonfoodbank.