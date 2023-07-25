Gulf Seafood Processor Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. Achieves Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Certification

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — Tommy’s Seafood, Inc., a gulf seafood processor based in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces its achievement of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification. This prestigious certification underscores Tommy’s Seafood’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest standards of food safety, quality, and excellence in its seafood processing operations.

The GFSI SQF certification is an internationally recognized benchmark for food safety management systems, demonstrating a company’s commitment to meeting rigorous food safety requirements. By achieving this certification, Tommy’s Seafood has proven its ability to consistently deliver safe and high-quality seafood products to its customers, while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards. Through a comprehensive evaluation process, the company demonstrated its adherence to the SQF Code, which encompasses stringent requirements for food safety management systems, risk assessment, and hazard analysis.

“We are immensely proud to achieve this certification, a testament to our relentless pursuit of uncompromising food safety and quality standards,” said Tommy Delaune, CEO of Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. “Our team has worked diligently to implement robust systems and procedures that ensure the safety and integrity of our seafood products at every stage of the production process. This certification not only reinforces our commitment to our customers but also reaffirms our position as a trusted leader in the seafood industry.

Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in the seafood industry and building on its commitment to food safety and customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to the pursuit of continuous improvement and will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, rigorous training programs, and a culture of safety to maintain its position as a leader and trusted partner in the domestic seafood industry.

About Tommy’s Seafood, Inc.

Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. is a domestic seafood processor headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 1981 by Tommy & Maria Delaune, the company now operates five facilities along the gulf coast. In addition to family-owned fishing vessels, Tommy’s Seafood produces cooked and raw frozen head-on, headless, and peeled wild-caught shrimp and other seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. was recently awarded the 2023 Rouses Markets Seafood Partner of the Year.