Tomahawk Processing Establishing Operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tomahawk Processing LLC (Tomahawk Processing) today announced that it will establish meat processing operations in Laurens County. The company’s investment of $5 million will create 26 new jobs.



Tomahawk Processing will build a state-of-the-art, U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected processing plant that will provide beef processing and packing services. It will also provide private label packaging, allowing producers to sell products publicly in South Carolina and other states.

The company will be located at 5336 Metric Road in Laurens. Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Tomahawk Processing team should email tomahawkprocessing@gmail.com.

