Trident Seafoods to Sell 4 Alaska Processing Plants

Brian Venua, KMXT - Kodiak Seafood December 21, 2023

Trident Seafoods, one of the biggest seafood processors in the country, announced Tuesday that it’s selling a third of its Alaska plants. Four of Trident’s processing plants in Alaska are now for sale – in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass.

The company also announced a significantly scaled-back winter season for its year-round plant in Kodiak. The historic Diamond NN Cannery in South Naknek and the company’s support facilities in Chignik will either be retired or sold as well, according to a company statement.

Multiple fishers contacted by KMXT said the move was a huge surprise. 

Trident spokesperson Alexis Telfer, declined to comment, saying they’re focusing on their employees and fishing fleets at this time. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KMXT

