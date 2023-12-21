Trident Seafoods to Sell 4 Alaska Processing Plants

Trident Seafoods, one of the biggest seafood processors in the country, announced Tuesday that it’s selling a third of its Alaska plants. Four of Trident’s processing plants in Alaska are now for sale – in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass.

The company also announced a significantly scaled-back winter season for its year-round plant in Kodiak. The historic Diamond NN Cannery in South Naknek and the company’s support facilities in Chignik will either be retired or sold as well, according to a company statement.

Multiple fishers contacted by KMXT said the move was a huge surprise.

Trident spokesperson Alexis Telfer, declined to comment, saying they’re focusing on their employees and fishing fleets at this time.

