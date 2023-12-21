New Orleans-based Prime Shrimp hosts Free Shrimp for a Year Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS–Prime Shrimp, a New Orleans-based maker of seasoned and sauced frozen shrimp products, is ringing in the New Year with its Free Shrimp for a Year 2024 giveaway. One lucky winner from the greater New Orleans area will receive a 1-year supply of free shrimp equal to 4 pounds per month. Consumers can enter via Instagram or Tik Tok on or before December 30. The brand has partnered with New Orleans-based content creator Alex Robinson to spread the news via Tik Tok and Instagram.

“Shrimp is a staple in the Gulf South, and we want to create exciting new options that offer value and convenience, so shrimp is an easy choice to cook even more often,” said Matt Rosenthal, commercial manager at Prime Shrimp. “With this giveaway, we hope to share what we’ve created with the greater New Orleans community, and to create excitement about an innovative new shrimp product.”

Prime Shrimp, a company steeped in nearly 80 years of seafood industry knowledge, is working to revolutionize the seafood category with a fresh take on shrimp offerings. The brand offers sustainably sourced seasoned and sauced shrimp in vacuum-packed boil-in-bag technology unlike anything else seen in common seafood aisles today. With this unique value-added product, Prime Shrimp combines the best of quality and convenience to make shrimp a quick protein option for home chefs of any skill level.

How the Prime Shrimp Free Shrimp for a Year 2024 Giveaway Works

The winner of the Free Shrimp for a Year 2024 giveaway will receive 8 packages per month of any flavor of Prime Shrimp’s frozen boil-in-bag seasoned and sauced shrimp products delivered directly to their home for a total of 12 months, beginning January 2024.

All shoppers are invited to enter via Instagram or Tik Tok. To enter the giveaway, shoppers must follow Prime Shrimp on Instagram and/or Tik Tok and comment on the giveaway post tagging two friends on or before December 30.

The potential winner will be chosen at random and notified by social media direct message on or around January 3. The notification will be sent to the profile used to enter the giveaway via Instagram or Tik Tok comments. After the potential winner responds to the email and their eligibility is confirmed, Prime Shrimp will provide further instructions on obtaining their 12-month supply of shrimp. Shrimp may be dispatched monthly or all at once, according to shopper preference.

For simple steps on how to enter, visit https://www.primeshrimp.com/blogs/news/free-shrimp-for-a-year-sweepstakes-2024

Prime Shrimp Holiday Promotions

Regardless of the giveaway, all shoppers can save on shrimp throughout the holiday season with weekly sale promotions from Prime Shrimp now through the new year. Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, Prime Shrimp’s frozen shrimp are carefully peeled, deveined, and packed with precision in the United States, delivering unmatched freshness and quality.

Customers can shop all 7 flavors plus a variety of merchandise and gift card options with the flexibility and convenience of Prime Shrimp’s website. Every shopper’s first order ships free. For more information about the giveaway and holiday promotions, visit Prime Shrimp’s website.

Editor’s Notes

Prime Shrimp is currently available at retail locations across the greater New Orleans area including Rouses Markets and a variety of independent grocers. Find Prime Shrimp in a store near you!

Learn more about our flavors and shop the whole collection at primeshrimp.com

About Prime Shrimp

Prime Shrimp makes restaurant-quality seafood accessible at home. Headquartered in New Orleans, Prime Shrimp was created by the original shrimp experts. We’ve combined three generations in the shrimp processing game with easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and world-class flavors, so food lovers everywhere can add delicious, clean seafood to any meal. In an era when increasingly fast-paced lifestyles mean less time for home-cooked meals, Prime Shrimp upscales convenience food, so even busy and beginner home chefs can eat gourmet any day of the week.