Feel the Heartbeat of Innovation at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024

Brand new innovations set to make their international debut at the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business from 7 to 9 February. 20 startups and the first Spotlights including many world premieres have now been announced.

Innovation is the lifeblood of FRUIT LOGISTICA whose motto this year is “The heartbeat of the Fresh Produce Business”. From 7 to 9 February 2024, the leading trade show for the global fresh produce business returns to Berlin with a brand new lineup of young startup companies, each one ready to enrich the industry with their groundbreaking new ideas.

Under the slogan ’Disrupt Agriculture’, the FRUIT LOGISTICA Startup Day takes place in Hall 5.1 on 9 February 2024. 20 startups will showcase their trailblazing products and solutions. Robots that monitor plant health; labels that automatically change colour with the temperature; AI-based irrigation systems that know how thirsty plants are. Just three examples of how those startups plan to harness new technologies and improve the business.

There are innovations aplenty elsewhere at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024, and these include several world premieres, many of which are already present on its dedicated Spotlight page. This year’s innovations include packaging and labels with a reduced plastic content that can be easily recycled or are even biodegradable. AI-based technologies are being used in agricultural and sorting machines. New fruit varieties not only appeal to consumers’ tastes; they also make work easier for producers, as they are resistant to common plant diseases, for example.

To learn more about the event’s more than 2,600 exhibitors from 90 countries, as well as its extensive programme which offers expert knowledge on five stages, trade visitors can use FRUIT LOGISTICA Online, the exhibitor and event database.

There are new ways to attend FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024. Trade visitors can upgrade their ticket with a Gold Upgrade and enjoy access to a special lounge and post-show refreshments. And a new Friday Ticket grants access to the final day of the show at a reduced rate. The FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024 ticket shop is now open.

About FRUIT LOGISTICA

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade show for the globalfresh produce business and and represents the entire value added chain of the fruit and vegetable sector, from producer to the point of sale. At FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023 more than 2,600 exhibitors from 92 countries displayed their products, services and technical solutions. Some 63,500 buyers and trade visitors from 140 countries took part in the event. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will take place from 7 to 9 February 2024 in Berlin.

About Messe Berlin

Berlin has been a trade fair destination for 200 years, and has been one of the most important such hubs for many decades. Messe Berlin – the state’s own trade fair company – conceives, markets and organises hundreds of live events every year. It strives to be an outstanding host for visitors at all events, generate optimal business stimuli, and provide fair conditions for everyone. This concept is reflected in the company slogan: Messe Berlin – Hosting the World.