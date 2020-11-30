Fruit Logistica Special Edition 2021: New Concept Resonates Strongly in the Fresh Produce Industry

FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021 will take place in Berlin from 18 to 20 May 2021

Exhibitors who hadn’t yet booked a stand, but are interested in participating in the FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021 can now register. “We are excited to be able to invite more exhibitors to take part at the FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021 in Berlin in May,” says Madlen Miserius, Senior Product Manager. “Strong demand in the international fresh produce industry has shown how great the interest in an on-site event is. The desire to acquire new customers and maintain existing relationships through personal conversation is extremely high.” She continues, “The FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION will make it possible to make deals on site while also providing digital contact opportunities for companies who cannot attend as exhibitors or visitors in 2021.”

Exhibitors from all areas of the value chain, from fresh produce to packaging, logistics, seeds and fertiliser, to machinery and technology, greenhouse technology and cultivation devices can now register for the FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION. The first registration phase until 20 November 2020 was reserved for pre-registered FRUIT LOGISTICA exhibitors. 400 companies from 40 countries have already signed up. These include renowned companies like KÖLLA, Port International, Rijk Zwaan, Hamburg Süd and KRONEN.



For Arno Überbacher, CEO at Evelina, the direct communication and initiation of business deals are the top priorities. “FRUIT LOGISTICA has always been an important meeting point to strengthen all our international business relationships, solve matters in face to face meetings and to start new projects. Therefore we look forward to participate at FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021.”



Other registered exhibitors agree that the FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021 is the ideal platform for presenting innovations and new products and services: “Even in these challenging times, we remain loyal to our policy of continuous innovation. And in 2021 there is no better place to showcase our classic products as well as innovations in the fresh fruit industry, both on site and digitally,” says Glenn Sebregts, Division Head Marketing at BelOrta. Jérémie Chabanis, Europe Africa Middle East Value Chain Head at Syngenta Vegetable Seeds agrees: “We are very excited to attend FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION 2021. FRUIT LOGISTICA is indeed the industry platform to meet with the global fresh produce key players and gives us the opportunity to showcase our latest innovations.”

The more compact format of the FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION, with turn-key exhibitor packages and a spacious hall layout, has the advantage of being COVID-compliant, giving the presenting companies flexibility, and helping them minimise their risks. The terms of cancellation that apply this time also facilitate cost-free cancellation up to four weeks before the event begins. The FRUIT LOGISTICA SPECIAL EDITION will be supplemented by newly developed content. There will also be a buyer programme, matchmaking and live streams of the event programme.

Companies can register for a stand here.