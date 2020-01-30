FRUIT LOGISTICA Spotlight Keeps Fresh Produce Innovation in Focus

Berlin – As a launchpad for innovation in the international fresh produce business, Berlin’s annual FRUIT LOGISTICA trade show remains the preferred place for new ventures to be noticed by as many people as possible. For those visiting FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 on 5-7 February, Spotlight – the show’s dedicated collection of world firsts, European premieres and event debutants – is an easy way to identify the very latest developments making their first appearance at the show.

Sustainability plays a starring role in 2020, with several Spotlight stars reflecting what is a central theme across this year’s exhibition. Italian firm McGarlet, Poland’s Sofrupak, UK-based Keymac and Canadian company CKF will all unveil environmentally friendly packaging options. Dutch group VAM WaterTech will display its new water processing solution, which recycles water to protect the environment.

FRUIT LOGISTICA’s sustainability focus starts with the publication of a major new study into challenges faced by companies throughout the global fresh fruit and vegetable business, as the industry grapples with a series of environmental and ethical issues. Entitled “Do The Right Thing (Right)”, the FRUIT LOGISTICA Trend Report 2020 will be published during Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas, the exhibition’s official curtain-raiser event, which takes place at Messe Berlin on 4 February.

A total of 81 fresh innovations from 14 countries – including 38 world premieres – are featured in this year’s Spotlight collection. Together with the annual FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award, informative sessions on the event’s Future Lab stage and the return of last year’s successful Start-up Day, Spotlight is a shining example of the industry’s innovative spirit, providing media and trade visitors alike with easy access to the latest trends and products.

Spotlight is available in German, English, Italian and Spanish on the FRUIT LOGISTICA website.