Ecuador to Launch ‘Premium and Sustainable’ Brand at Fruit Logistica 2020

HAMBURG, GERMANY – Ecuador’s Minister of Agriculture, Mr Xavier Lazo, will launch the ‘Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable’ fresh produce brand at Fruit Logistica 2020, during the Latin American country’s biggest-ever participation at the world’s largest fresh fruit and vegetable trade fair, on 5-7 February 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

The brand, which will accompany Ecuador’s highest quality produce exports to Europe, is based on five pillars within the country’s agricultural vision:

New Cooperativism: A new form of association to help progress the agricultural sector; Rural Women Empowerment and Rural Young Entrepreneur: Empowering women in family agriculture, as well as fostering the rural youth to use their creativity and innovation to solve problems and improve production in the agricultural sector; Zero Deforestation: Implementing deforestation-free practices in the agricultural sector; Productivity, Quality and Traceability: Showing the story behind each product; in other words, when and where the product was produced, and by whom; and Zero Rural Poverty: This is the main goal; to achieve progress in rural areas in order to put a stop to poverty; assuring an Ecuador with success, hope and progress – an Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable.

Ecuadorian produce supplied under the Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable banner will enter the most demanding consumer markets distinguished by its social and environmental sustainability and its premium quality. The logo is inspired by the ‘Chakana’, or Southern Cross, and serves to illustrate the five pillars of Ecuador’s agricultural sector; reflecting the country’s agricultural vision for the next 10 years.

Minister Lazo will present the marque at Fruit Logistica during a press conference on Wednesday 5 February at 11.30am in the Press Center, Hall 6.3, Room B, to demonstrate the real action undertaken across Ecuador to modernise fruit production processes, strengthen quality controls and raise sustainability efforts, particularly within the banana sector.

In celebration of being named the official Fruit Logistica Partner Country for 2020, Ecuador is bringing to Berlin its biggest-ever delegation, including the Vice-President of Ecuador, Mr Otto Sonnenholzner; Ecuador’s Minister of Production, International Trade, Investment and Fishery, Mr Ivan Ontaneda; and Ecuador’s Environment Minister, Mr Raúl Ledesma.

Also present for Ecuador’s 18th appearance at the international produce exhibition will be trade organisations PRO ECUADOR, CORPEI (Ecuadorian Corporation of Exports Promotion and Investments) the Ecuadorian banana cluster (formed by banana associations AEBE, Acorbanec and Agroban), Ecuador’s National Institute of Agricultural Research (INIAP) and Ecuador’s Phytosanitary and Animal Health Control and Regulation Agency (Agrocalidad).

Xavier Lazo, Ecuador’s Minister of Agriculture, comments: “Ecuador will be present in Berlin as the Fruit Logistica 2020 Partner Country. Ecuador comes from the middle of the world to showcase its export offer, which is managed according to Good Agricultural Practices, as well as our Premium And Sustainable Agriculture Vision.”

Ivan Ontaneda, Minister of Production, International Trade, Investment and Fishery, adds: “This February, our fruit sector will be flying the flag for our country; they will promote Ecuador through our fruit offer. The contacts and sales that will be generated at this trade fair will benefit the entire country. They will translate into income for the producers, for the logistics companies and for the exporters, which will filter down through other links in our production chain.”

This year, Ecuador will showcase a diverse delegation of 38 fresh fruit grower-exporters who will exhibit across a 600m2 country pavilion in Hall 23. Across the three-day show, suppliers will seek to establish new contacts in both the wholesale and retail channels, and especially with importers seeking high quality and sustainable produce. As a result of Fruit Logistica 2020, Ecuador estimates it will generate sales of more than US$21.8 million.

Additionally, Minister Lazo is bringing to Berlin 10 growers for the first time to showcase their premium and sustainable produce, including: banana, plantain, goldenberry (physalis), dragon fruit, mango, coconut, tamarillo, pineapple, berries, granadilla, avocado, soursop, broccoli, potato and sweet potato. Coffee, roses and palm will form part of this offer as well.

In recognition of Ecuador’s status as the largest banana exporter in the world, half of Ecuador’s overall delegation will comprise suppliers of bananas, baby bananas, red bananas and plantain. Furthermore, as Ecuador’s continues to diversify its commercial fruit export offer, a greater number of suppliers will showcase produce including: pineapples, mangoes, Hass avocados, dragon fruit, physalis, papayas and pepino melon, among others. All products to be presented are grown under the Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable banner.

Minister Ontaneda explains: “Ecuador remains on a journey of diversification to maximise our fruit export potential. Strategic efforts are ongoing to recover historical pineapple production, as well as to improve mango production. In the near future, we expect further Hass avocado crops to become ready for export to Europe as more growers achieve GlobalGAP certification.”

Following the ‘Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable’ press conference on Wednesday 5 February, PRO ECUADOR will launch its ‘Exquisite Ecuador’ website, which showcases Ecuadorian gastronomy using exotic fruits. PRO ECUADOR’s Vice-Minister Veronica Chávez and Ecuadorian Chef Carlos Gallardo will make the announcement at the PRO ECUADOR stand in Hall 23, E-08, at 12.10pm. A drinks and canapé reception will follow, allowing attendees the opportunity to try Ecuadorian cuisine.

For more information in English or Spanish about the ‘Ecuador: Premium And Sustainable’ brand, visit: balcon.mag.gob.ec/ecuadorfruitlogistic

ABOUT PRO ECUADOR

PRO ECUADOR is the promotional arm for exports and investment of Ecuador’s Vice-Ministry for Export and Investment Promotion, and Ecuador’s Ministry for Production, International Trade, Investment and Fishery. PRO ECUADOR operates a network of trade offices worldwide. www.proecuador.gob.ec