Lineage Logistics Announces Lineage Fresh, Expands Fresh Produce Offering in Europe

BERLIN-Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide, announced Lineage Fresh, a new strategic service in Europe, launched last November in the US, which provides fresh storage solutions for major importers, grocers, and producers of fresh fruit and produce, as part of its participation in the Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin.

Lineage Fresh will allow products with a short shelf-life to face fewer obstacles, less risk, and less spoilage with Lineage’s cold storage technology and leading logistics network. Leveraging the Company’s expertise as a global temperature-controlled storage provider, Lineage Fresh is designed to cater to businesses in which food safety is critical and speed to market is essential. The new value-added services and specialized capabilities of Lineage Fresh include re-pack & bagging services, reconditioning, restacking, restyling, container plugs, multi-temperature zones for produce, cold treatment, fumigation, container drayage, juice processing and blending, and the integration of customs’ bonded facilities.

“Lineage Fresh brings state-of-the-art fresh capacity and product expertise to our expanding European network, and connects the growing fresh produce market with customers across Europe and the world,” said Edwin Wentink, Vice President, Business Development Europe. “Lineage Fresh capitalises on the investments we have made in Kloosterboer Group’s legacy of fresh product expertise and its class leading facilities in Rotterdam and Vlissingen, along with a growing footprint in Southern Europe. We are excited to highlight this new solution as part of our participation in Fruit Logistica in Berlin this year.”

Fresh produce importers, exporters, and the international fresh fruit and vegetable community at large have been experiencing significant service and capacity issues with their fresh products. To address Lineage customers’ needs, Lineage has made significant investment in the space to meet the demands of the fresh market and to create a truly connected ‘fresh’ network.

In Europe, over the past two years, Lineage has focused on value-added services needed to handle fresh fruits and vegetables, namely fresh food storage, repacking, bagging, and transportation. The Company started this venture in June 2021 with the acquisition of Kloosterboer Group, which continues to bring a large, long-standing fresh operation to the Lineage network, with fresh facilities in both Rotterdam and Vlissingen.

In December 2021, Lineage acquired Sun Valley Cold Storage and its facility in Swedesboro, N.J., expanding its presence in the U.S. Tri-State area, where 80% of U.S. produce enters the country. Sun Valley Cold Storage served the fresh produce market for more than 15 years, with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to handling fresh fruits and vegetables. Lineage is in the process of expanding this facility with 5,000 additional pallets coming online in Q1 2023, leveraging the capacity and expertise of the former Sun Valley and Kloosterboer operations to enhance Lineage’s fresh network globally.

Lineage is building a new, state-of-the-art refrigerated storage facility at the port of Savannah, Ga., expected to open in February 2023, completely dedicated to fresh produce. Savannah is the fastest-growing port and largest single container terminal in North America, and the new facility will help cut through port congestion to ensure fewer obstacles in maintaining the freshness of the produce.

To learn more about Lineage Fresh, or to find out how you can partner with Lineage, click here.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage has industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, an unrivaled real estate network, and develops and deploys innovative technology. This helps increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, helps feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 3 in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, named a Deloitte US Best Managed Company in 2022, the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change the World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)