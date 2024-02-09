Prime Shrimp Adds Soy Ginger Flavor to Line of Frozen Sauced Shrimp

NEW ORLEANS- Prime Shrimp announces the launch of the newest flavor in its growing collection of sauced frozen shrimp: Soy Ginger. This product launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing a range of gourmet shrimp flavors to consumers in innovative, easy-to-use formats. By combining simple cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and bold flavor profiles, Prime Shrimp seeks to increase home shrimp consumption across the United States.

Inspired by Asian cuisines, Prime Shrimp Soy Ginger contains 8 ounces of shrimp paired with 3 ounces of butter-based sauce. The rich compound butter combines shallots, soy sauce, fresh ginger, and minced garlic to create a depth of flavor that rivals your favorite local takeout. Available online and at select grocery stores, this easy-to-make protein is ready to eat in less than 10 minutes.

“We’re always on the lookout for new flavor profiles that can round out our line of seasoned and sauced products,” said Davis McCool, business development manager at Prime Shrimp. “We strive to have a flavor for any dish, flavor palette, or craving, and adding this bold Asian-inspired flavor takes us one step further to accomplishing that mission.”

With nearly 80 years of seafood industry knowledge, Prime Shrimp focuses on innovating the seafood category’s shrimp offerings. The brand adds value to sustainably sourced shrimp with gourmet seasonings and sauces, as well as with vacuum-packed boil-in-bag technology unlike anything else seen in common seafood aisles today. With this unique offering, Prime Shrimp creates a high-quality frozen seafood product that is ready on demand, with no thaw step, prep work, planning, or cleanup required.

As the seafood category continues to see increased interest from consumers focused on healthy, high-protein foods, Prime Shrimp was created to bridge the gap between the large number of consumers who love shrimp and the relatively small number who regularly purchase it to cook at home. Prime Shrimp’s cook-in-bag from frozen format eliminates common barriers to seafood consumption including unpleasant smells, tedious thaw steps, messy prep work, and unfamiliarity with cooking seafood, making shrimp a more attractive, accessible option for shoppers.

Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, all Prime Shrimp is sustainably sourced and antibiotic-free. It is peeled, deveined, and packaged in the United States. “Soy Ginger” is sold online and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Looking for recipe inspiration? Prime Shrimp’s dedicated test kitchen recommends serving Prime Shrimp Soy Ginger over a bowl of steamed rice or stir fry veggies for a convenient take on a takeout classic flavor.

About Prime Shrimp

Prime Shrimp makes restaurant-quality seafood accessible at home. Headquartered in New Orleans, Prime Shrimp was created by the original shrimp experts: the foremost inventors in shrimp peeling technology. We’ve combined three generations in the shrimp game with easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and world-class flavors, so food lovers everywhere can add delicious, clean seafood to any meal. In an era when increasingly fast-paced lifestyles mean less time for home-cooked meals, Prime Shrimp upscales convenience food, so even busy and beginner home chefs can eat gourmet any day of the week.