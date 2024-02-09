Marine Stewardship Council Revises Approach to Fisheries Standard Implementation

Marine Stewardship Council Seafood February 9, 2024

The MSC launched Version 3 of its Fisheries Standard in May 2023. Since its release, we have engaged in an intensive roll-out program, testing the new requirements with fisheries and gathering extensive feedback from independent assessors and fishery partners at workshops held around the world. This process has highlighted areas that need to be amended. As a result, the MSC will release an updated Standard in July 2024 to ensure its requirements are applied consistently and deliver the intended sustainability outcomes.

This will be followed by an independent review of the new Evidence Requirements Framework. (ERF). The ERF is a new approach to the assessment of evidence in the MSC program and the Board agreed at launch that it would be reviewed to ensure it is working as intended. This will begin in July 2024, led by experts in fisheries assessment. Among the issues to be addressed, is whether the framework can be applied in a more efficient manner, leading to less complexity and cost. Input from NGO and industry stakeholders will be sought in the course of the review.

Some fisheries are already moving into Version 3, and those with a favourable pre-assessment should consider going forward with certification. However, in light of the changes, fisheries are being given the option of continuing to use Version 2.01 for a further two years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marine Stewardship Council

Related Articles

Seafood

Study Shows 69% of U.S. Consumers Demand Verification of Retailer & Brand Claims About Sustainability

Marine Stewardship Council Seafood January 12, 2023

Fairtrade America, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), and the Non-GMO Project have partnered to launch the “Little Labels, Big Impact” campaign to draw attention to third-party certification labels on food products that help build more sustainable and resilient food systems for people and the planet. Nearly 70% of American seafood consumers demand that retailers’ and brands’ claims about sustainability and the environment be clearly labeled and third-party verified (GlobeScan 2023).

Seafood

EcoFish Founders Awarded a 2021 MSC US Ocean Champion Award

Marine Stewardship Council Seafood December 8, 2021

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) today awarded Henry & Lisa Lovejoy, the founders of EcoFish, a 2021 MSC US Ocean Champion Award for their continued dedication to seafood sustainability and for going above and beyond the requirements of the MSC standards. EcoFish was the first seafood supplier in the US to gain MSC Chain of Custody certification, and celebrates 20 years of partnership with the MSC. EcoFish joins three other MSC commercial or fishery partners named 2021 MSC US Ocean Champions.