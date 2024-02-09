Selecta One Strengthens Breeding Program by Acquiring Moraglia Breeding

As of January 1, 2024 Selecta one acquired 100% of Moraglia´s breeding program including the complete breeding program of carnation cut flowers and other related species from dianthus family as well as integrating Dr. Carlo Moraglia into the Selecta breeding team.

Carlo Moraglia will not only bring his breeding expertise to the team, but will also play a crucial role in facilitating a seamless transition. His passion and knowledge will be invaluable assets as he integrates into the Selecta one family, ensuring a continued legacy of excellence.

This important step, after years of a successful cooperation and supporting the strategic extension of its product portfolio, allows Selecta to add the rich genetic collection of interspecific Dianthus types from Moraglia breeding to its range.

