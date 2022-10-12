2023 Poinsettias Catalog Available Now From Selecta One

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Selecta One announces the release of its 2023 Poinsettias catalog – a 50-page resource filled with exciting new products, regional recommendations, production tips from experts, and market trend insights. This year’s catalog focuses on “All you need to succeed” in which Selecta One confirms how it is your growing partner for Poinsettias.

“Selecta One is tops for poinsettia selection, product quality and availability, so you get the best – fast – from the most reliable supply network,” says Sales Manager for Selecta One North America Leland Toering. “There’s a Selecta One poinsettia for every region, pot size and season, and our team is your partner from start to finish. This is a catalog poinsettia growers will keep on-hand all season long.”

Some of the key features of the Selecta One 2023 Poinsettias catalog include:

• A fine-tuned selection of products trialed for success in all regions of North America.



• Details on two NEW poinsettias: Christmas Candle and Lemon Glow .



• Advice throughout the catalog from Technical Support Manager Gary Vollmer with “Gary’s Tips” on production.



• A comprehensive culture guide starting on page 40 to achieve a perfect finish.

You can also visit the Selecta One Poinsettias resource center online at www.selectanorthamerica.com/poinsettias for a complementary digital experience where you can sort the full Selecta One Poinsettias assortment by season, habit, color and more; “Ask Gary” a technical question; and download quick-culture guides.

The Selecta One 2023 Poinsettias catalog is filled with information and education that you’ll reference all season long. Browse it online now or download a PDF at selectanorthamerica.com/catalogs. Printed copies will be mailed to Poinsettias customers soon. Contact your sales representative or Root-n-Sell dealer for more details or to request a print edition.