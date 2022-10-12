Chrysal with Sustainable Innovations at the IFTF and Trade Fair

Naarden – This year, sustainability plays a central role at the IFTF in Vijfhuizen and Trade Fair in Aalsmeer. At Chrysal, sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we work. We believe in a zero-impact flower industry and are committed to achieving this goal with our partners, so that future generations can also enjoy sustainable flowers. At this year’s fairs we will be placing the spotlight on two new sustainable innovations.

Firstly our Chrysal Sea Freight Service, nominated for a Greenovation award. A unique post-harvest service concept that keeps flowers fresh and controls Botrytis during sea freight and long storage reducing the carbon footprint of transport by as much as 92%. Secondly, Arrive Alive® Eco an eco-friendly and innovative flower packaging that keeps the condition of cut flowers fresh during transport. The IFTF and the Trade Fair will take place from November 9th until November 11th.

Chrysal Sea Freight Service

The future of transporting flowers is sea freight. Sea freight reduces the carbon footprint by as much as 92% compared to air freight, but comes with many challenges. It is time-consuming and flowers come under a lot of pressure. With these challenges in mind, Chrysal has spent more than a decade developing the Chrysal Sea Freight Service. It is a total solution and a unique post-harvest service concept that keeps flowers fresh and controls Botrytis during sea freight and long storage. Not only are the flowers treated with our Rose Dip and anti-ethylene treatment, they are also monitored by Chrysal Technical Assistants throughout the chain from harvesting through to shipping and receiving in Europe to help ensure the roses are well received after being at sea for more than 3 weeks. The service considerably reduces flower wastage and rejection rate and allows the sharing of vital data with all parties involved throughout the transport phase.

Prior to the IFTF and the Trade Fair, the Flowers by Sea conference will take place. Chrysal is proud sponsor of the conference and our sea freight specialist Niels van Doorn will also take a seat on the panel.

Greenovation Award

This year, the ceremony of the Greenovation Award will again take place on November 9th at the Trade Fair Aalsmeer. The Greenovation Award is given to a sustainable produces product or concept by Royal Flora Holland. We are proud to announce that our unique Chrysal Sea Freight Concept has been nominated for an award. You can help us win the Greenovation Award by voting at: Royal FloraHolland | Greenovation Awards 2022. Voting is possible until October 30th.

Arrive Alive® Eco

Online sales of flowers have grown tremendously. Consumers going to online and mobile shopping and with a simple click, a beautiful arrangement is delivered to their homes. However, it is essential to keep your flowers fresh during delivery. Chrysal introduces a sustainable solution: Arrive Alive® Eco, an eco-friendly and innovative flower packaging that preserves the condition of cut flowers during transport. The wrap and bag are made from renewable resources and industrially compostable. The wrap is made of natural materials and corn-based PLA. The bag is made of industrial compostable biopolymer and TUV Austria and OK Compost certified. Arrive Alive® Eco keeps flowers fresh and reduces water consumption and flower waste in the flower chain.

Sustainability

The IPCC reports are very clear; we all need to step up our efforts to have a sustainable future. This is why sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we work. We want to be a truly sustainable company and inspire the entire industry. We believe in a zero impact flower industry and are committed to achieving this goal with our partners, so that future generations can also enjoy fresh sustainable flowers. We have big ambitions and want to help everyone in the flower industry. Check our website chrysalcares.com how we can help you achieve your sustainability ambitions.

Check our sustainability video; https://youtu.be/njiR-ql_HAE

Visit our stand at the IFTF B1.42 and the FHTF 1.1. and 1.2.