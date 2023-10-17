Prime Shrimp Brings Fresh Take on Frozen Shrimp to New York City

NEW ORLEANS – Prime Shrimp is thrilled to announce its retail expansion into New York City. Three flavors of Prime Shrimp products are now available across the New York City Metro Area through FreshDirect. This exciting addition to the brand’s retail reach marks a milestone in Prime Shrimp’s efforts to revolutionize how consumers enjoy shrimp with unparalleled convenience and exceptional taste.

A maker of boil-in-bag frozen shrimp products, Prime Shrimp is on a mission to elevate the seafood aisle with products combining the best of quality and convenience. The brand pairs easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and world-class flavors to make shrimp a quick meal option for home chefs of any skill level. By creating value-added shrimp products that eliminate common barriers to frequent seafood consumption, Prime Shrimp aims to get shrimp in the shopping carts of more consumers, more often.

FreshDirect, an online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., delivers the highest quality food directly to the doors of online grocery shoppers throughout the Northeast. The brand distinguishes itself through direct and exclusive relationships with local farmers and suppliers. Their work with Prime Shrimp further exemplifies their commitment to providing shoppers with superior products and will bring unparalleled convenience to their seafood category.

“At FreshDirect, we’ve always prioritized peak quality, freshness, and sustainability in our seafood department, and our frozen offering is no different,” said Brittney Bullock, merchandising manager of seafood at FreshDirect. “We’re excited to be the first retailer to offer customers in the NYC-Metro area these delicious New Orleans-inspired shrimp entrees.”

Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, Prime Shrimp’s frozen shrimp are carefully peeled, deveined, and packed with precision in the United States, delivering unmatched freshness and quality. FreshDirect will feature three flavors: New Orleans Style BBQ, French Quarter Alfredo, and Garlic and Herb Butter.

Key features of Prime Shrimp include:

Easy-to-Prepare: Prime Shrimp’s frozen shrimp are thoughtfully designed to save valuable time in the kitchen. Peeled and deveined, the shrimp are ready to cook with simple boil-in-bag technology, taking them from freezer to plate in less than 10 minutes.

Superior Flavors: Prime Shrimp offers more than your average frozen shrimp. All the brand’s seasonings and sauces have been carefully crafted by the dedicated New Orleans, Louisiana team to bring you the best flavors in the shrimp game.

Sustainable Sourcing: Each package of Prime Shrimp contains a premium selection of Ecuadorian shrimp, meticulously sourced from the world’s most advanced and sustainable aquaculture environments.

“We are ecstatic to introduce Prime Shrimp to more customers across New York City through FreshDirect,” said Davis McCool, business development supervisor at Prime Shrimp. “We recognize the increasing demand for convenient, high-quality seafood options, and our product is the perfect solution for busy individuals and families seeking an exceptional culinary experience without compromising on taste, sustainability, or time.”

Editor’s Notes

About Prime Shrimp

Prime Shrimp makes restaurant-quality seafood accessible at home. Headquartered in New Orleans, Prime Shrimp was created by the original shrimp experts: the foremost inventors in shrimp peeling technology. We’ve combined three generations in the shrimp game with easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and world-class flavors, so food lovers everywhere can add delicious, clean seafood to any meal. In an era when increasingly fast-paced lifestyles mean less time for home-cooked meals, Prime Shrimp upscales convenience food, so even busy and beginner home chefs can eat gourmet any day of the week.