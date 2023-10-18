Sterman Masser Partners With the Society of St. Andrew to Give Back to Local Community Members

Sacramento, PA – Sterman Masser Farms® of Sacramento, PA, partnered with Society of St. Andrews (SoSA) on Saturday, October 7th to host the first annual Potato Palooza, a community-wide event to glean and share farm-fresh food in local communities. The Society of St. Andrew (SoSA) partners with farmers, donors, volunteers, churches, community organizations, and large national movements to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities to support the food in-secure.

To feed hungry people and to raise awareness of these issues, Sterman Masser Farms® hosted the event at the Masser Seed & Research Facility at 100 Fearnot Road in Sacramento, PA. 30 volunteers gathered and packed (or gleaned) 14,400 lbs. of potatoes (18 Bins) – the equivalent of 43,000 servings.

“Recent estimates show that roughly 40 million Americans struggle with access to the proper quantity and quality of food to live a healthy lifestyle,” noted Allyson Ey, Operations Director of SoSA. “The SoSA network shares the same values of Sterman Masser to strengthen local communities, and sustainably harvest and provide healthy food to our neighbors in need.”

“Sterman Masser Farms® and event organizer SoSA invited various retail banners of Ahold USA as well as community members to partner in gleaning potato fields (R/D plots) that are otherwise not utilized in Sterman Masser Farms® pack shed”, says, Dave Masser, President, Sterman Masser Farms®, “with a goal to raise donations to local food pantries and food distribution agencies”. This inaugural event provides a unique opportunity to come together and make a difference.

“Working in partnership with SoSA, we were excited to ‘Grow experiences that Nourish’ and give back to our local community members,” noted Lela Reichart, Executive Vice-President of Sterman Masser Farms®. “As an 8th generation family-owned potato farm, we are committed serving those in need, especially when we can provide much needed nourishment.” Sosa will be planning next year’s event, if interested please contact them directly.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984 the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008 their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales and customer service positions. The farming operations expanded to 6,000 acres of potatoes and cash grains. The potato packaging and warehouse operations pack and distribute over 350 million pounds of potatoes annually. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies that includes: Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.