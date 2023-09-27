Masser Family of Companies Announces Key Marketing Leadership Role

Sacramento, PA – Masser Family of Companies announced that Lela Reichart has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Marketing from her previous position as Vice President of Strategic Development.

Reichart will provide marketing support to the Masser Family of Companies, supporting the business strategy to continue to grow awareness, trial, and longer lasting interactions for both the Masser business and the Side Delights® brand of fresh potato products.

Under Reichart’s direction, Masser Family of Companies will continue to leverage the national marketing resources provided by Masser’s membership in Fresh Solutions Network to help build marketing support at the regional and local levels.

Reichart brings 30 years of agricultural marketing experience, most recently at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture where she led the Bureau of Market Development and helped to create the PA Preferred Program and oversaw industry fruit and vegetable check-off programs.

“With continued overall company expansion, growth and new product innovation coming online; the addition of this role will enhance our customized marketing efforts to further support our one-stop solution in the potato category,” noted Dave Masser, President & CEO of Masser Family of Companies. “As our potato sales and our customer base continue to grow, it is increasingly important to have strong and effective marketing to support and complement sales efforts. Lela will work closely with Executive Vice-President of Sales, Bob Meek, and the sales team to grow sales, secure new customers, and ensure we gift wrap every load to every customer through marketing and relationship efforts.

“Masser Family of Companies includes an 8th generation family-owned potato farm committed to growing and providing safe, high quality, nutritious food in a sustainable, responsible way,” noted Reichart. “I am excited to be in this newly created role, to continue to build our brand and cultivate relationships with our retail and foodservice partners.”

Reichart resides and works in Pennsylvania and reports to David Masser.

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984 the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008 their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales and customer service positions. The farming operations expanded to 6,000 acres of potatoes and cash grains. The potato packaging and warehouse operations pack and distribute over 350 million pounds of potatoes annually. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies that includes: Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.