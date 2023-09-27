Lipman Welcomes Back Doug Miller as Head of Watermelon Sales, Expanding Distribution Across the East Coast

Doug Miller, a seasoned produce professional, is set to lead the wayfor Lipman’s Watermelon Expansion

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman is thrilled to announce the appointment of Doug Miller as the new Head of Watermelon Sales. With 22 years of experience in the produce sales sector and a deep-rooted history with Lipman, Doug Miller is set to lead the charge in amplifying the company’s watermelon distribution across the East Coast.

Doug Miller embarked on his agricultural career at Lipman in 2001 as a scout in Florida. He swiftly transitioned into the sales department, dedicating a remarkable 11 years to nurturing the company’s growth and contributing to its enduring success. After his tenure at Lipman, Miller continued his career in the fresh watermelon business. In 2016, he established Legacy Produce, a watermelon grower and distributor in Florida, a move that solidified his standing as a trailblazer in the watermelon industry.

Lipman’s commitment to delivering top-quality produce and investing in customer service has led to their decision to expand their watermelon distribution. This expansion will provide year-round watermelon distribution through Lipman’s growing network. Starting with the fall crop in South Carolina then kicking off production in Florida during the winter and spring seasons, Lipman will offer consistent supply of fresh watermelon.

“I am honored to lead Lipman’s Watermelon Sales team and contribute to our mission of providing reliable produce to our valued customers. With our expansion plans, we are not only enhancing our offerings but also ensuring that our customers receive the best service in the industry,” Doug Miller explained.

“We are confident that Doug Miller’s extensive experience and dedication to the industry will help us achieve new heights in our watermelon sales,” Bo Bates, Lipman’s President of Farming, commented. “This appointment is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering quality produce and strengthening our relationships with customers and partners.”

Lipman’s continued investments in its team and product offerings underscores their dedication to providing the highest quality produce to retailers, foodservice suppliers, and their consumers. Under Doug Miller’s leadership in Watermelon Sales, Lipman is set to broaden their distribution of quality watermelons.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.