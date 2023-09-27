Fresh Produce Industry’s Go-To Sustainability Experts Hires Director of Agronomy

SALINAS, CA – Measure to Improve (MTI), a leading sustainability-consulting firm for the fresh produce industry, is excited to announce that Kyle Cosgrove will be joining the team as the Director of Agronomy. With a wealth of experience in agronomy, commitment to sustainable practices, and passion for supporting growers, Kyle will play a pivotal role in advancing MTI’s on-farm services and support.

At MTI, Kyle will be the subject matter expert for farming practices, prioritizing healthy soils and regenerative agriculture within the fresh produce industry. This role is particularly significant as Kyle will lead MTI’s participation in A Vibrant Future, a collaborative effort involving the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and other industry leaders funded through a USDA Climate Smart Commodities grant. A Vibrant Future aims to develop a comprehensive system to trace climate-smart outcomes and create demand and a marketplace for climate-smart produce.

“We are excited to have Kyle join the MTI team. His background and agronomy experience will be an asset to our team of sustainability experts,” says Nikki Cossio, CEO and Founder of MTI. “MTI is receiving more and more requests for support related to agronomy as buyer requests continue trickling down to the grower level. Kyle’s experience will allow us to expand our on-farm services and better serve our clients. He will also lead the charge on MTI’s role in the USDA Climate Smart Commodities grant.”

As the primary point of contact between the project team and the growers, Kyle’s role will include supporting and building relationships with 80 West Coast growers, aiding in selecting and implementing climate-smart practices, managing grower inquiries, facilitating training, overseeing data collection, and more.

“I am honored to join the MTI team,” says Kyle Cosgrove. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to support growers and play a pivotal role in advancing sustainability in the agriculture industry through MTI’s services and its role in A Vibrant Future. “

With Kyle Cosgrove on the team, MTI is poised to make significant strides in promoting climate-smart practices, fostering collaboration between growers, and building a more sustainable and resilient future for the fresh produce industry.

About Measure to Improve:

Founded in 2014, Measure to Improve’s mission is to help produce companies measure, improve, and credibly promote their sustainability efforts. Our clients include produce growers, packers, shippers, and industry associations across the United States. Our staff has a proven track record of helping companies identify and implement strategies to increase efficiency and reduce impacts. By supporting clients in setting ambitious, but attainable, sustainability goals, MTI encourages progress that can be validated and marketed. MTI’s projects address a variety of sustainability challenges, including water and energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emission reporting, waste reduction, sustainable packaging, regenerative ag practices, social accountability and sustainability certifications.