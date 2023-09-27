Mission Produce Elevates Direct-to-Retail Service in Europe

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, today announced the elevation of its direct-to-retail service in the European market with the consolidation of operations in a ripening and forward distribution center in Poeldijk, The Netherlands. This advancement comes in partnership with Europe Retail Packing (ERP), a hands-on service provider specializing in fresh produce, packing and handling. Strategically located next to the Port of Rotterdam, ERP’s Poeldijk facility is expected to expedite transportation and streamline logistics for Mission Produce’s avocados and mangos, as well as enhance the Company’s ripening, packing, bagging, and distribution capabilities.

“As Mission Produce continues to bolster its position as a preferred supplier of ripe avocados and mangos in the European market, our goal is to advance our customer service with direct-to-retail offerings to give us a competitive advantage in growing our customer base,” said Paul Frowde, Managing Director of Mission Produce UK and Europe. “By elevating our operational infrastructure, we aim to drive demand and deliver high-quality fruit on a larger, more comprehensive scale.”

“Consolidating Mission’s operations in a centralized, advanced facility is expected to bring added value to our customer relationships by enhancing our reliability, promoting quality control, and streamlining logistics,” said Sean Bagheri, Director of Commercial Operations, Mission Produce Europe. “With the backbone of Mission’s global network, year-round supply, and advanced technology, we are in a great position to capitalize on more opportunities in the market to bring our high-quality fruit to the end-consumer.”

Mission Produce’s location in Breda, The Netherlands, remains a dedicated Sales office. Mission Produce Europe will be attending the Fruit Attraction international trade fair in Madrid, Spain, from October 3-5, 2023, positioned at stand 10C03, Pavilion 10. Mission Produce’s UK team will also be in attendance to share planned facility developments to increase capacity with additional Mission Control ripening rooms and mango-specific operations, anticipated by early 2024.

For any inquiries regarding Mission Produce Europe, please contact MPESales@missionproduce.com.