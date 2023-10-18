Prophet Welcomes Tony Zuccato to their Team

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA – Prophet, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company providing comprehensive business solutions and real automation to fresh produce companies globally, welcomes Tony Zuccato to the team as their new COO.

Zuccato brings over 30 years of IT, software development, and project management experience to the Prophet team. He has a passion for growing and building teams to provide exemplary customer service and support in the technology space.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tony Zuccato to our team,” said Paul Stofberg, CEO of Prophet North America. “Tony brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and growth in his previous roles. We are confident that his strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights.”

Zuccato’s most recent experience was as the VP of Operations for Produce Pro Software from 2004 to 2022, where he fell in love with the produce industry and the unique challenges that this industry provides. In his 18 years at Produce Pro, he oversaw large-scale business growth, during which time the customer base increased from 50 to 225+. Zuccato’s growth strategy hinged not only on focused customer retention efforts, but also on a strong commitment to staff retention. Fostering an environment where staff members learned the produce industry and mentored junior team members through their development, Zuccato created a great work culture to ensure the staff was committed to customer success. He is driven by the challenge to find and grow people in order to provide great service and support to customers.

Prior to Produce Pro, Zuccato held the position of Vice President of Professional Services at Click Commerce, Inc. where his exposure to working with larger companies showed him that personal relationships are still the best way to connect with people. Preceeding his time at Click Commerce in the late 1990s, Zuccato was a Managing Consultant with Xpedior, Inc. where he was one of the first 500 people in the world to obtain the Microsoft Solution Developer (MCSD) certification.

“I am very excited to come on board with Prophet,” said Zuccato. “Prophet has a great reputation of proven success in the fresh produce industry with their highly configurable ERP. I’ve been very impressed with everything I have learned about the company. The opportunity to make a big impact and help the company grow is very appealing to me.”

