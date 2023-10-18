In Memoriam, Robert William ‘Bob’ Strube, Jr. May 24, 1942 – August 29, 2023

The official announcement of the death of Bob Strube Jr. was short:

Robert William Strube Jr., age 81, of Glenview, IL.

Beloved husband of Susan Jean (Goss) Strube. Loving father of Rob III, (Janis Santore) Strube; Kirsten (Russ) Lodarek; Jon (Michele) Strube; and Suzy (Jason) Trott.

Proud grandfather of R.J. IV (Ashley) Strube and Gretchen (Joe) McCarthy; Brittany, Ashley, Kyle, and Sean Lodarek; Jonny and Jordyn Strube; Justin, Dylan, and Hailey Trott. Kind great-grandfather of Talia Strube and Beckett McCarthy.

What was unsaid was the impact of Strube’s lifetime of quiet commitment to the fresh produce industry. He will be missed by many, as he made everyone — employees and friends — feel like family with his smile and firm handshake.

Bob Strube Jr. passed away Aug. 29, 2023, at age 81, following a short battle in the hospital. He was blessed with a loving family and was a wonderful, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be truly missed by all.

Strube Celery & Vegetable Co., the oldest federally licensed wholesale produce company in the Chicago area, was founded in 1913 by Bob’s grandfather, Fred Strube. His father, Robert Strube Sr., took over the reins of the company in the 1930s. Bob started at Strube in 1964, just out of college, and was the third generation to take a leadership position, a tradition that continues today with the fifth generation.

Strube retired in 2013 as the company celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Those wishing to honor the memory of Bob Strube Jr. are encouraged to make a contribution to The Bob and Helen Strube Freedom from Hunger Fund, c/o Greater Chicago Food Depository (Robert Strube Sr. was a founding member), 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632; or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.