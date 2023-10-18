Ever Tru Farms Enters the US Market with Kentucky Greenhouse Collaboration

KINGSVILLE, ON – Ontario-based indoor hydroponic strawberry farm, Ever Tru Farms, is set to debut in the US market with a new venture in Kentucky. After acquiring AppHarvest’s vast 30-acre berry farm in Somerset, Kentucky, Bosch Growers, based in the Netherlands, will partner with Ever Tru Farms to distribute premium strawberries. These strawberries will proudly carry the Ever Tru Farms label.

Paul J. Mastronardi, Director of Sales for Ever Tru Farms, emphasizes the farm’s commitment to cultivating the most exceptional berries, ensuring an unmatched berry flavor. “We are excited to introduce locally grown greenhouse strawberries to the US market, with a particular focus on the winter months, although their availability extends well beyond just the winter season. Cultivating indoors shields us from the adverse effects of harsh natural elements and inclement weather that can disrupt conventional outdoor farming, ensuring a more consistent and reliable supply of high-quality strawberries for retailers and a year-round availability for consumers,” he shares.

Bosch Growers is a family-owned and operated, multigenerational enterprise boasting six decades of horticultural expertise, encompassing the cultivation of indoor berries. Wouter van den Bosch of Bosch Growers stresses the rising need for sustainable farming due to the high demand for strawberries, often grown in open fields and transported by trucks. “Greenhouse horticulture presents a highly favorable solution, albeit one demanding expertise and unwavering dedication; it’s not a one-size-fits-all endeavor.” van den Bosch explained. “Drawing upon our extensive knowledge and experience, coupled with our trusted network of partners in the Netherlands, we are confident in steering this initiative towards a resounding success.”

In addition to meeting the surging demand for strawberries, this collaboration between Ever Tru Farms and Bosch Growers sets the stage for a more sustainable approach to strawberry farming. By reducing the carbon footprint and food miles, this partnership aims to provide fresh, locally grown strawberries to consumers in the US and Canada.

Ever Tru Farms will be attending IFPA to discuss the expansion; reach out to Paul J. Mastronardi at pauljmastronardi@evertrufarms.com to learn more about the Kentucky Greenhouse collaboration.

Visit www.evertrufarms.com to learn more about their mission to provide strawberries that are Forever Delicious™.

About Ever Tru Farms

Ever Tru Farms is a vertically integrated year-round supplier of premium quality strawberries with superior color and taste. As pioneers in the hydroponic produce industry in Ontario, Canada, Ever Tru Farms believes that they have refined a process that will allow them to provide consumers with more consistent and better-quality berries. Through reconstructing and adapting the sustainable hydroponic growing process, Ever Tru Farms has developed a growth strategy for strawberries that leads to a better, more consistent product. Ever Tru Farms believes customers should be entitled to Forever Delicious™ berries from a brand they can trust. For more information on Ever Tru Farms, please visit our website: https://evertrufarms.com/