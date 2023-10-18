Giorgio Fresh Co. Set to Present Newest Stuffed Mushroom Flavor at IFPA

Blandon, PA.– Giorgio Fresh Co. is preparing for this year’s IFPA event in Anaheim, CA, eagerly awaiting to announce the latest addition to their popular stuffed mushroom line; it’s everything consumers are looking for.

At Giorgio, our commitment lies in innovating our flavors and offerings by continuously monitoring consumer preferences, primarily focusing on delivering exceptional taste. Our Research and Development team consistently explores new trends and products to spark excitement. Not only is this new flavor beloved by consumers, but it also brings out a savory umami quality to the mushrooms that is unmatched.

“Our expanded stuffed mushroom selection is designed to simplify meal prep, providing a range of delightful flavors while minimizing the need for lengthy preparation,” states Bryan Shelton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Utilizing a simple heat-and-serve method, enjoying a delectable mushroom-based dish has never been easier, and we’re passionate about the new innovative flavor we are going to showcase at IFPA this year.”

The current lineup of stuffed mushrooms includes a variety of popular flavors: Fiesta Cheese Blend, Cheese and Imitation Bacon Bits Blend, Artichoke, Spinach, and Cheese Blend, Crab Seasoning and Cheese Blend, Mediterranean Cheese, Buffalo Blue Cheese, and Garlic Parmesan. These flavors are designed to complement any occasion and are offered in microwave-ready consumer packs. The lineup is also available in food service packs, which are a great choice for operators seeking an oven-ready side dish to enhance their menu offerings.

Giorgio will also introduce a fresh range of flavorful Savory Sauté kits. These kits will include mushrooms and pre-seasoned butter for a hassle-free, all-in-one side dish. These innovative offerings aim to not only deliver incredible flavor but also add a touch of convenience to the consumer’s kitchen.

“Giorgio is dedicated to the consumer experience. Our focus is on elevating the culinary experience with mushrooms. On Giorgio’s website, you’ll find cookbooks and recipe inspirations. Our social media platforms showcase delectable recipes and highlight the health benefits of mushrooms,” says Shelton. “We collaborate with culinary influencers to present you with even more creative concepts, demonstrating the incredible versatility of mushrooms and their extensive health benefits.”

Visit booth #2885 for a first-hand sampling of the newest stuffed mushroom flavor in the line extension, try the delicious, creative recipes prepared by our private chef, and say hi to the team over a cup of coffee!

About Giorgio Fresh:

Since 1928, Giorgio Fresh, the premier grower, packer and shipper of mushrooms has enjoyed a long-standing reputation for providing the worldwide retail and food service industry with the finest quality mushrooms. A family-owned business with a family tradition of excellence, the Giorgio brand has come to stand for quality and integrity nationally. For more information, visit Giorgio online at www.giorgiofresh.com or call 1-800-330-5711 for sales assistance.