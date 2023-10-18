Oppy, Avoworks and Eco Farms Introduce Sustainable Packaging Revolution With 100% Home Compostability

Chino Hills, Calif. — Uniting forces at the beginning of 2022 to form a robust avocado solution, Oppy, Avoworks and Eco Farms now announce the launch of its groundbreaking compostable avocado pack.

This innovative packaging is set to revolutionize the industry by providing an eco-friendly alternative. Different from other compostable options which can only be broken down effectively within industrial facilities that require intensive energy processes, this pack is certified for backyard compost. Both its netting and label are made with cellulose sourced from beechwood that can decompose in as little as 12 weeks.

“This pack is a total game-changer. It’s an easy-to-adopt solution that checks all the boxes,” said Avoworks President Pedro Somarriba. “Our future depends on innovations like this for many reasons: Environmental impact, resource conservation, waste reduction, wildlife protection and beyond. Not to mention, customers are pushing for change now, preferring to partner with those that offer an environmentally safe packaging program or a plan to implement one.”

Formed less than two years ago, Somarriba credits the fluidity of its partnership with Oppy and Eco Farms as one with harmonious chemistry, sharing similar objectives and like-mindedness in its growth strategy.

“We’ve built strong synergy and vertical integration between our companies, resulting in a more reliable and consistent supply chain, and with a stronger grower base than we’ve ever had before,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Oppy’s director of citrus and avocados. “Avoworks also brings in state-of-the-art facilities with high-tech lines, unlike anything I’ve seen in the business. Together, we focus on providing consistent, top-quality products year-round for our customers, with innovation and sustainability at the forefront.”

In addition to the 100% home compostable pack, the group is also introducing two value-added products: Frozen avocado blend and halves. The blend is a purée with sea salt and lime along with hand-scooped avocado halves with the skin and pit removed. These items offer consumers an optimal avocado experience with carefully selected high-quality avocados that cater to various culinary needs, and are positioned well for foodservice customers.

The new offerings will be available in the market by end of year. Oppy, Avoworks and Eco Farms look toward expanding their partnership, to best serve customers across North America.

Visit Oppy booth #2239 at IFPA from October 20-21, 2023 to view and sample these latest innovations.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.