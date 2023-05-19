Introducing Magic EDI: Fully Automated EDI/ERP Integration at a Fraction of the Cost

[San Francisco, CA] – Traditionally, accepting orders via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), is either a slow or expensive process. Either EDI orders are sent to a web portal, manually downloaded, and physically keyed into an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Or, for a hefty price tag, that process could be automated.

Setting the new standard, Consentio proudly announces Magic EDI, a game-changing solution that offers fully automated EDI/ERP integration at a fraction of the cost.

Gone are the days of manually typing-up orders for ERP entry. Magic EDI monitors your web EDI portal 24/7, downloads and validates orders, and seamlessly passes them to your ERP system. This new technology eliminates the need for manual downloads and data entry, providing a significant boost to productivity.

Furthermore, Magic EDI serves as an EDI consolidator, capable of streamlining multiple web EDI feeds into your ERP system further reducing costs and aiding scalability.

Cost considerations are always at the forefront of business decision-making, and Magic EDI provides an exceptional value proposition when compared to the high cost of traditional ‘Full EDI’. Growers, Wholesalers, and Distributors of all sizes can achieve substantial savings while reaping the benefits of a streamlined, automated workflow.

“We are thrilled to introduce Magic EDI, a groundbreaking solution that empowers produce businesses to optimize their order processing,” said John Grecco, VP of Sales at Consentio. “Our goal is to revolutionize the EDI landscape by offering a cost-effective and highly efficient solution that unlocks new levels of productivity and profitability for our clients.”

Magic EDI will transform the way businesses handle their EDI processes, providing a seamless and affordable solution for streamlined commercial operations. For more information on Magic EDI and how it can improve your business, contact John Grecco at jgrecco@consentio.co

About Consentio:

Consentio is a leading software provider dedicated to empowering businesses in the fresh produce sector with innovative solutions. With an online trading platform and suite of workflow automation tools, Consentio enables its customers to optimize their businesses, drive sales growth, and reduce costs.